Centre, State must curb rising prices to save poor, marginalised sections, urges Thirumavalavan

On delimitation, the VCK chief said the DMK had been strongly opposing the exercise in Parliament and urged its MPs to maintain their stance. Any increase or reduction in parliamentary representation in the name of delimitation would not be good for democracy, he said, adding that the BJP was attempting to secure members' approval for the exercise.

Thirumavalavan also called on the State government to crack down on drug trafficking, particularly methamphetamine smuggling, and take stringent action against those involved, irrespective of their political affiliations.

He also expressed grief over the death of music director Deva, recalling his iconic introduction music for Superstar Rajinikanth, which fans continue to celebrate.