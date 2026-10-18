Centre, State must curb rising prices to save poor, marginalised sections, urges Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: Dismissing 'speculations' that he would contest the Tiruchy East Assembly bypoll, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday said the Centre-State must curb price rises that badly affect the poor and marginalised.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Thirumavalavan said the State government must take steps to control the rising prices of essential commodities, which disproportionately affect the poor and marginalised sections. He held both the State and Union governments responsible for tackling inflation, pointing to fuel prices as a key factor.
While attributing the rise in commodity prices partly to fluctuations in global fuel prices, he said higher prices for essentials, particularly rice, placed an additional burden on ordinary people. Elected governments had a responsibility to contain price rises in the public interest, he said.
On delimitation, the VCK chief said the DMK had been strongly opposing the exercise in Parliament and urged its MPs to maintain their stance. Any increase or reduction in parliamentary representation in the name of delimitation would not be good for democracy, he said, adding that the BJP was attempting to secure members' approval for the exercise.
Thirumavalavan also called on the State government to crack down on drug trafficking, particularly methamphetamine smuggling, and take stringent action against those involved, irrespective of their political affiliations.
He also expressed grief over the death of music director Deva, recalling his iconic introduction music for Superstar Rajinikanth, which fans continue to celebrate.