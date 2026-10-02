Stalin slams CM Vijay over price rise, asks if he is aware of people’s plight amid ‘MLA shopping’

During his campaign in Dharapuram in Tiruppur district ahead of the October 6 bypoll, the former CM interacted with traders and residents at a grocery shop to assess the impact of rising prices.

Targeting the state government, Stalin said the prices of essential commodities had risen sharply over the past four months, leaving ordinary households struggling to meet their daily expenses.

He criticised the ruling party's public outreach efforts, questioning whether watching promotional "reels" could feed hungry people, and cited a decline in the state's GST revenue and the departure of experts from Guidance TN as signs of an economic downturn.