Centre silent as Sri Lanka targets TN fishers: Manickam Tagore

In a statement, Tagore alleged that the Sri Lankan Navy had been repeatedly arresting Tamil Nadu fishermen who venture into the sea for their livelihood and subjecting them to imprisonment and hefty fines.

Questioning the Centre's handling of the issue, Tagore asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to raise Indian fishermen's rights with Sri Lanka.

Tagore also criticised the BJP-led government over its economic policies, alleging that the Centre had provided tax concessions worth several lakh crore rupees to corporate houses while failing to protect the interests of poor fishermen.