Centre silent as Sri Lanka targets TN fishers: Manickam Tagore

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore on Friday condemned the Sri Lankan court for imposing a fine of Rs 5.76 lakh on nine fishermen from Rameswaram and urged the Centre to immediately intervene and secure their release.
In a statement, Tagore alleged that the Sri Lankan Navy had been repeatedly arresting Tamil Nadu fishermen who venture into the sea for their livelihood and subjecting them to imprisonment and hefty fines.
Questioning the Centre's handling of the issue, Tagore asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to raise Indian fishermen's rights with Sri Lanka.
Tagore also criticised the BJP-led government over its economic policies, alleging that the Centre had provided tax concessions worth several lakh crore rupees to corporate houses while failing to protect the interests of poor fishermen.
He demanded that the Centre immediately bear the Rs 5.76 lakh fine imposed on the fishermen and take responsibility for securing their release.
Tagore further urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka to intervene immediately and take steps to end such arrests.
He also demanded that the Centre initiate measures on a war footing to bring back the arrested fishermen and their boats to India without any conditions.
He said the recurring arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities required a permanent solution and urged the Union government to take immediate diplomatic action to protect their livelihood and ensure their safety.