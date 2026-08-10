PIL fears safety of 24 TN fishers in Sri Lanka, court seeks Centre, State reply

The Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel issued the direction on a PIL filed by advocate and fishermen-rights activist Theeran Thirumurugan from Ramanathapuram.

The petitioner sought the court's intervention to ascertain the whereabouts, custodial status and physical safety of the fishermen and communicate the details to their families. He said he had independently verified the details of five fishermen from Ramanathapuram district through their families and local fishermen associations.

He referred to the recent violence at Negombo Prison in Sri Lanka and expressed concern over the safety of Tamil fishermen detained in the Sinhala nationalist country's prisons.

Relying on Article 21 of the Constitution, the doctrine of parens patriae and provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, the petitioner argued that the Union government had an obligation to provide consular protection and assistance to Indian citizens detained abroad.