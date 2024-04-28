Centre never gives disaster relief as sought by states, flays EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said the central government has never given funds requested by the state government during natural calamities.

“Even during UPA rule, the Congress did not release the amount requested by the DMK when Tamil Nadu was affected by cyclone,” he told reporters, after inaugurating free distribution of buttermilk to people in Salem.

To a query, whether Rs 276 crore released by the central government as relief for Cyclone Michaung to Tamil Nadu is adequate, Palaniswami said only the state government knows if this amount is adequate or not to carry out relief works.

“Only the state government has detailed statistics on the extent of damage to farming and roads because of the cyclone. The DMK couldn’t get the requested amount even when the Congress was in power. So how will they get the funds now,” he said.

Further, Palaniswami said the impact of Cyclone Michaung was less as there were only heavy rains as compared to cyclone Thane and Vardah. On the issue of water shortage, the AIADMK leader blamed DMK for failing to continue the works started by AIADMK to desilt water bodies under kudimaramathu scheme.

“The AIADMK took efforts to desilt water bodies across Tamil Nadu under kudimaramathu scheme. Of the total 14,000 lakes, around 6,000 were taken up for desilting. But, this scheme was stopped by DMK as it was brought by AIADMK. If the DMK had continued this scheme, it would have been beneficial now. Because of a mistake committed by DMK, the people are suffering,” he said.

Exuding confidence that AIADMK will win a majority in the Lok Sabha polls, Palaniswami slammed the DMK for failing to control drug menace in the state.