Centre must pitch in to help TN duty-bound to hike aid: Left parties

CHENNAI: The CPI and CPM on Wednesday urged the State government to revise the relief announced for farmers affected by the northeast monsoon, Cyclone Ditwah, to Rs 35,000 per acre, arguing that the current compensation does not reflect the extent of damage suffered across the Delta and other districts.

They also urged the Union government to release adequate funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund.

In a statement, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian cited the Chief Minister's announcement that 85,521 hectares of paddy and horticulture crops had been submerged as of December 1.

However, field assessments indicated that nearly 1.3 lakh hectares in the Delta alone were inundated, he said, adding that the full scale of damage would become clear only after the ongoing enumeration is completed.

While the government had announced relief of Rs 20,000 per hectare, Veerapandian said farmers had insisted on Rs 35,000 per acre to meet actual losses.

Compensation was also needed for families that lost livestock, houses and income, he said, adding that Rs 5,000 per family should be provided for agricultural labourers.

A resolution adopted at the two-day CPM state committee meeting in Pudukottai echoed the demand for higher compensation.

The party said continuous rain triggered by the cyclone had damaged samba and thaladi paddy over nearly 3 lakh acres across Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram and Kattumannarkovil, and argued that the announced relief of Rs 8,000 per acre was inadequate.

It said farmers had already suffered losses during the kuruvai harvest due to untimely rain and urged that all affected farmers be given Rs 35,000 per acre.

In another resolution, the CPM expressed solidarity with cleanliness workers and said the State must resolve the Chennai conservancy workers' prolonged protests through negotiations.

It supported the December 8 strike announced by local body employees and the forthcoming AITUC agitation, urging the government to end the reliance on contract labour and address workers' demands.