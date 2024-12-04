Centre grants Rs 170 crore for tourism projects in Nandavanam Heritage Park in Mahabs, Garden of Flowers in Devala near Ooty

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Tourism has allocated Rs 169.9 crore for Nandavanam Heritage Park in Mahabalipuram and the Garden of Flowers in Devala, Ooty under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure.

The two “transformative tourism projects” envisage enhancing tourism infrastructure while also creating 5,000 employment opportunities in the State, according to a statement from the Centre on Wednesday.

Nandavanam Heritage Park

Of the earmarked fund, Rs 99.67 crore will be allocated to develop Nandavanam Heritage Park in Mahabalipuram, which seeks to transform the town into a global tourism destination. The facilities to be developed under the project include Cholai Vanam, a sprawling garden park; Viharam, a cultural and activity space; and Maidanam, an open arena for events and gatherings.

Besides these, 14 public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth Rs 574 crore will further boost the tourism and economy of the coastal town that has a historical and cultural heritage. These projects include retail shops and food courts, wellness retreats and event spaces, light and sound shows, adventure sports activities, sea-front restaurants and eco-friendly huts, heritage beach resorts, etc.

“The comprehensive development is expected to generate 2,500 jobs, providing a significant boost to local employment,” the statement said.

Garden of Flowers

The Garden of Flowers in Devala, located in the Nilgiris district near Ooty, will be allocated Rs 70.23 crore. Devala, known for its lush landscapes and heavy rainfall, will be developed as an alternative tourist spot to Ooty and Wayanad, said the statement.

The garden will showcase the region’s floral diversity, offering seasonal flower displays featuring tulips and windflowers. It will also have other experiences and facilities like trekking trails and birdwatching areas, exhibition halls and adventure rides, children’s play zones, hanging bridges and panoramic watchtowers, etc.

The two initiatives to be taken up under the Rs 115-crore PPP route are a ropeway across the valley offering breathtaking views and camping tents on hilltops for adventure enthusiasts, the statement said.

The project can potentially create 2,500 jobs while also transforming Devala into a sustainable and appealing tourist destination, it said. This, in turn, will reduce the over-tourism pressures in Ooty and Wayanad, added the statement.