Centre details progress on Rs 9,919 Kanniyakumari highway projects

CHENNAI: The Centre on Thursday shared a detailed update on various four-lane highway projects underway in Kanniyakumari district, Tamil Nadu, in response to a question from MP S Venkatesan in the Lok Sabha.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said multiple road widening and infrastructure works are ongoing across key stretches, including the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border to Villukuri and the Villukuri to Kanniyakumari section of NH-66.

A total of Rs. 2,821.28 crore has been spent so far on construction, and an additional Rs. 3.8 crore towards maintenance. In all, 381.45 hectares of land has been acquired for these works. The combined total project cost across all six road projects stands at Rs. 9,919.13 crore.

The status of the projects as detailed by the Ministry -

1. Kerala/TN border to Villukuri (NH-66): The 22.29 km stretch was earlier awarded to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) but later foreclosed and re-awarded to a new agency. The project has reached 76.54% physical progress.

Expenditure so far: Rs 1,182.57 crore

Total project cost: Rs 1,274.39 crore

Land acquired: 157.46 hectares

Start date: August 12, 2016

Six minor and one major bridge have been completed.

2. Villukuri to Kanniyakumari (NH-66) & Nagercoil to Kavalkinaru (NH-944): The 37.96 km stretch, executed by L&T, is 77.80% complete.

Expenditure so far: Rs 548.05 crore

Total project cost: Rs 1,041.34 crore

Land acquired: 131.99 hectares

Start date: July 8, 2016

Five major and 17 minor bridges have been built.

3. Additional structures – Kerala/TN border to Kanniyakumari (NH-66): This 10.36 km project, awarded to Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd on July 16, 2021, has a total project cost of Rs 494.83 crore. No other information is listed.

4. Nagercoil to Kavalkinaru (NH-944): The 16.27 km stretch was completed on May 31, 2022, and is now under Operation and Maintenance (O&M).

Expenditure so far: Rs 533.34 crore (construction) + Rs 3.8 crore (maintenance) = Rs 537.14 crore

Total project cost: Rs 533.34 crore

Land acquired: 92.00 hectares

Start date: July 8, 2016

5. Leftover works – Kerala/TN border to Kanniyakumari (NH-66):

The 53.71 km stretch is being executed by EKK Infrastructure Ltd–TTK Construction JV at a cost of Rs 1,564.23 crore, with 49.55% physical progress.

Expenditure so far: Rs 557.32 crore

Start date: August 3, 2023

Revised completion date: April 16, 2026

Fifteen major and ten minor bridges have been completed, while ten major and four minor bridges are still in progress.

6. Madurai to Kanniyakumari (NH-44):

This 243.47 km corridor is under a 30-year TOT (Toll-Operate-Transfer) concession with Cube Highways Pvt Ltd, with a total project cost of Rs 5,011 crore. Only 13.37 km of this stretch falls within Kanniyakumari district.

Start date: October 20, 2020

End date: October 19, 2050