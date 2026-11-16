Centre backs Karnataka dam bid, ditches Tamil Nadu: MDMK general secretary Vaiko

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Nellai, he strongly condemned Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s repeated statements on the proposed dam. He said the MDMK would announce its stand on the issue at the party’s executive committee meeting in Tenkasi on November 17.

Vaiko also praised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for providing additional compensation to the families of those killed and injured in the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi, describing the move as a humanitarian gesture.

Alleging large-scale corruption in the State’s library department, Vaiko said libraries and knowledge centres named after leaders such as Periyar had been used to perpetrate fraud by generating fictitious content using artificial intelligence.