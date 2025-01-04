Centre allocates funds for high-level bridges on State Highways, border roads in TN

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved Rs 53.48 crore to construct high-level bridges at several districts, including Tirupur in the west; Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Virudhunagar in the south; and Ariyalur in central Tamil Nadu.

The funds for these bridges, which are coming up on State Highways and district roads, are allocated under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 2024-25, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. “These projects will significantly enhance year-round connectivity, reduce disruptions during heavy rains, and improve accessibility to remote areas,” he said on Saturday.

Giving the details of the projects, Gadkari said Rs 9.22 crore has been approved for constructing two high-level bridges in Tirupur. One of them will be built at Km 86/8 on Pollachi–Dharapuram–Karur Road (SH-21) and the other at Km 51/2 on Erode–Muthur–Vellakovil–Pudhuppai Road (SH-84A). The high-level bridges will replace the existing causeways.

Two high-level bridges will come up in Ramanathapuram at a total cost of Rs 19.47 crore. These will be built at Km 19/4 on Uppoor–Kottaiyur Road (SH-34A) and Km 9/8 on Thiruvadanai–SP Pattinam Road

A high-level bridge will be built in Virudhunagar at a cost of Rs 10.64 crore at Km 30/2 on Mudhukalathur–Veeracholan Road. It will replace an outdated piped causeway for improved structural durability.

Similarly, Rs 8.26 crore has been sanctioned for constructing a high-level bridge at Km 14/8 on Devakottai–Pudukottai District Border Road via Kannankudi Road in Sivaganga.

Also, Rs 5.89 crore has been approved for a bridge at Km 26/2 on Kodukkur–Kaduvetti Road (SH-144) in Ariyalur, replacing the existing piped causeway to ensure reliable transport infrastructure, added Gadkari on Saturday.