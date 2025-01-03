Boost for Tamil Nadu road infra as Gadkari announces new projects

CHENNAI: In a significant boost to Tamil Nadu's road transportation network, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced a slew of road infrastructure projects for the state on Friday.

According to Gadkari, the projects, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity, reducing travel time, and promoting socio-economic growth, are slated to be implemented under the aegis of the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

The projects include the widening and strengthening of key highways, construction of high-level bridges, and improvement of crucial road intersections.

One of the flagship projects announced by Minister Gadkari is the widening of State Highway 20 (SH-20) in Erode District.

The project, which has been allocated a budget of Rs 36.45 crore, involves the conversion of the existing highway into a dual two-lane divided carriageway with paved shoulders.

The project also includes the construction of stormwater drains and a high-level bridge spanning 2.9 kilometers.

In Tiruppur District, Minister Gadkari announced the sanction of Rs 6.84 crore for the widening of the Mettukadai–Moothampalayam Road.

The project involves the upgrading of the existing road to an intermediate lane standard, complete with curve improvements, culvert reconstruction, and retaining wall construction.

The project is expected to significantly improve road safety and reduce travel time over a stretch of 4.2 kilometers.

In Madurai District, Nitin Gadkari announced the allocation of Rs 18.29 crore for the widening and strengthening of State Highway 154 (SH-154).

The project, which spans 6 kilometers, involves the enhancement of regional road infrastructure, including protective and cross-drainage works.

The Union Minister also announced the approval of Rs 20.52 crore for the widening of the Mehalathur–Pathalapettai Road in Thanjavur and Tiruchirappalli districts.

The project involves the upgrading of the existing road to a two-lane standard, improving connectivity over a stretch of 9.4 kilometers.

In Dindigul District, Minister Gadkari announced the sanction of Rs 5.8 crore for the widening and strengthening of the Dharmathupatti–Adalur–Thaandikudi Road.

The project involves the reconstruction of culverts and the construction of retaining walls, ensuring safer and more efficient transit over a stretch of 4.4 kilometers.