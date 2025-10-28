Central team checks paddy moisture content in Nagai

TIRUCHY: The central team, on a visit to Tamil Nadu to inspect paddy moisture content, visited the Nagapattinam district on Monday to collect samples for lab testing as part of their process to submit recommendations for relaxation.

The team headed by PK Singh, deputy director, Storage and Research, Department of Food and Public Distribution, has commenced the visit to Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore. The team visited Nagapattinam on Monday and inspected paddy quality at the Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) operating in Nagapattinam, Kizhvelur, Thirukkuvalai and Vedaranyam taluks in the district.

“As per the request made by the state government to relax the allowed moisture content of paddy procured from 17 to 22 per cent, the central team is touring the district and conducting inspections. Farmers gravely need a relaxation in moisture content to ensure their produce is procured at the DPCs,” said Nagapattinam district Collector P Akash.

He added that the team collected paddy samples from certain DPCs for lab assessment, and the results would be submitted to the Union government for further action.