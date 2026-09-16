Census bias on OBCs exposed: Manickam Tagore

Tagore said the Centre's reluctance to release caste-wise census data and details of corporate loan write-offs exposed what he termed its class and caste bias. He questioned why OBC caste details were being collected through an open-ended format when clear lists were available for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He pointed out that the Union government's OBC list includes more than 220 communities in Tamil Nadu and argued that collecting details without a predefined list could lead to spelling variations and classification errors. With around 34 lakh enumerators involved in the census exercise, he said the absence of a standardised list could compromise data accuracy.