Celebrate Yoga day in schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu; BJP urges DMK government

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Friday urged the ruling DMK government to take steps to celebrate International Yoga Day in all schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad said, though Yoga day is celebrated all over the world including Gulf countries, the ruling DMK government is not interested in celebrating International Yoga Day in Tamil Nadu after it came to power in 2021.

"The Stalin-led DMK government should support the people of Tamil Nadu to fully participate in the actions plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and live healthily and happily," he said, adding that all government and private schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu should immediately make arrangements to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21.

"Yoga is not bound by any party, religion, language or caste, but for all the people of the world and for physical strength, inner purity. While the entire world is celebrating International Yoga day on June 21, the Tamil Nadu government should also celebrate to create awareness about the wonderful art of Yoga in the state," Prasad noted.

He also urged the School Education department to ensure that International Yoga Day is celebrated in all schools across the state.