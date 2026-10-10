CEC gets Z-plus security as protesters face undeclared emergency: MK Stalin

In a statement, Stalin alleged that former Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and Manik Sarkar, along with CPM general secretary MA Baby and leaders of various student organisations, had been detained while protesting to protect people's voting rights.

He criticised Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for remaining in office with Z plus security while those protesting against the SIR exercise were being detained.

Stalin alleged that the protests had exposed a conspiracy behind the SIR exercise and criticised the restrictions imposed in Delhi, including barricading and internet shutdowns. He said such measures would not suppress the protests by young people across the country.