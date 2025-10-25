CEA approves 50 MW power allocation from Kudankulam Unit 1 for commissioning of Units 3 & 4

CHENNAI: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has approved a specific allocation of 50 megawatts (MW) of unallocated power from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) Unit 1 to facilitate the start-up and commissioning of Units 3 and 4 at Kudankulam in Tirunelveli district.

The Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) issued a formal communication stating that the revised allocation would take effect from 00:00 hours on October 19, 2025 and remain in force until further notice.

The approval follows a request from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), which sought start-up power for commissioning activities at the twin 1,000 MW Light Water Reactors (LWRs).

According to the Union Ministry of Power’s order dated September 2, 2024, the competent authority allowed NPCIL to draw up to 50 MW from the operational Units 1 and 2, strictly for start-up purposes and not for construction, as stipulated under the Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC) Regulations, 2023. The arrangement requires KKNPP Units 3 and 4 registered as beneficiaries of Unit 1, with the Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC) overseeing scheduling and accounting.

In its communication to the SRPC, NPCIL said that commissioning activities at the project site were progressing steadily, with the 63 MVA (MegaVolt-Amperes) Common Station Auxiliary Transformer (CSAT) already energised to supply auxiliary power. The initial power draw will be minimal during the stabilisation phase before being gradually increased as testing operations intensify.

The Ministry has also advised NPCIL to make alternate arrangements through the Tamil Nadu transmission network to meet any additional start-up requirements exceeding 50 MW or in the event of an outage at Unit 1. NPCIL has projected peak start-up demands of 60 MW in December 2025 and 65 MW in January 2026.

As of August 2025, the overall construction progress of Units 3 and 4 stands at about 78 per cent.

According to the NPCIL website, Unit 3 has achieved several milestones, including the completion of the inner containment dome, concreting of the outer containment dome, welding of the main coolant pipeline and charging of the 230 kV gas-insulated switchgear. In Unit 4, the inner containment dome and the erection of the Nuclear Steam Supply System have been completed.

Units 1 and 2 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant together supply 1,125 MW to Tamil Nadu. The State government has sought allocation of the entire 2,000 MW from Units 3 and 4, but the Ministry of Power has stated that a decision in this regard will be taken at an appropriate time.