CBI shielding TVK Vijay by not naming him in FIR, alleges Seeman

MADURAI: NTK chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday questioned the fairness of the CBI probe into the Karur stampede that occurred during a rally organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally on September 27.

Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli, Seeman said TVK president actor Vijay, who led the rally, should have been held responsible for the incident that left 41 people dead. He alleged that neither Vijay nor TVK campaign general secretary Aadhav Arjuna has been named in the FIR. He urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to clarify the government’s position on the issue.

Seeman alleged that the CBI was going slow on Vijay due to political considerations. “If Vijay had not aligned with the BJP, the CBI probe would have intensified. The agency appears to be shielding him,” he said.

Seeman claimed that TVK’s compensation of Rs 20 lakh to each victim’s family was intended to dissuade them from seeking action against the party (during the CBI probe). He also alleged that the CBI might not conduct an impartial investigation.

“Vijay paid the affected families so that they would not speak out. However, the question remains: why has no case been registered against him? How can the CBI investigation be fair if the prime person responsible is kept out of the FIR?” he asked.

“Why did N Anand (TVK general secretary) withdraw his anticipatory bail plea once the CBI took over? Is the CBI’s role to protect Vijay?” Seeman asked pointedly.

“If Vijay is not named, the CBI investigation will only be a farce,” Seeman said.

Meanwhile, Seeman said that NTK would hold its state conference in Tiruchy on February 7, where candidates for the 2026 elections would be announced.