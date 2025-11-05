CBI quizzes cops on duty during Karur stampede

CHENNAI: CBI sleuths who have been investigating the Karur tragedy had summoned the police personnel who were deployed at the incident spot where 41 persons lost their lives during the political campaign of actor Vijay and conducted an elaborate inquiry on Tuesday.

The CBI team, which has been staying at the PWD Circuit house in Karur for the past few weeks, have been conducting a series of investigations.

They also summoned the local people, vendors, the family members of the deceased and a few eyewitnesses.

The official sources said that the CBI was initially conducting an inquiry based on the documents handed over by the Special Investigation Team, and currently, the inquiry centres around based on the digital survey held by the team at Velusamy Puram.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the local police who were deployed on duty at the meeting venue at Velusamy Puram.

As many as 12 police personnel were summoned by the CBI and all the personnel were present for the inquiry held on Tuesday.

The CBI has also summoned the sub-inspectors who were on duty at the spot after 3 pm in the meeting spot, and the inquiry would be held during the coming days. The CBI, so far, had inquired about as many as 20 persons for the past couple of days.