CBI grills TVK top brass on Karur tragedy

TIRUCHY: CBI sleuths on Monday grilled top functionaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for more than eight hours in connection with the September 27 Karur tragedy, questioning them based on CCTV footage sourced from actor Vijay’s campaign vehicle on the ill-fated day.

Reports suggest that the CBI officers questioned them about why they left the spot and the town after the tragic incident and did not take part in rescue operations.

TVK general secretary N Anand, deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, general secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna, Karur district secretary VP Mathiyazhagan and town secretary MC Pounraj arrived at the PWD Guest House, where the CBI team has camped for conducting the probe, around 10.10 am, following summons issued by the central agency. Police deployed on duty prevented supporters from entering the premises and allowed only the five summoned leaders.

According to sources, investigators scrutinised the CCTV footage retrieved from Vijay’s political campaign vehicle. They asked whether the leaders were aware that people were dying even as the actor was making his address. They were also questioned about the rescue measures taken by the organisers once the situation became critical.

The inquiry further focused on why the TVK leaders reportedly left the venue while victims were dying, instead of participating in the rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, news of the leaders’ arrival triggered a steady inflow of TVK cadre to the guest house. Police intercepted them at the entrance, leading to arguments between the cadre and law enforcement personnel. The cadre later dispersed.