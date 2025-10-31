CBI conducts digital survey of Karur stampede spot

TIRUCHY: The CBI team that resumed the investigation into the Karur stampede during actor Vijay’s political campaign, killing 41 people, conducted a digital survey of the incident spot at Velusamypuram on Friday.

After the Supreme Court transferred the Karur case from the SIT to the CBI, the former handed over the documents to the CBI team on October 17, after which it registered a case against Karur west TVK secretary VP Mathiyazhagan, general secretary N Anand, and state joint secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar.

Subsequently, some of the CBI team members went on a Deepavali leave on October 19, while the CBP Inspector Manoharan stayed in Karur along with two other officials and conducted a thorough study of the documents. On October 22, Manoharan submitted the first round report before the Karur Judicial Magistrate Court and the TVK advocates received the copy of the report on October 25.

The CBI team members returned on Thursday and resumed the investigation. On Friday, the team interacted with the Karur Town Police Inspector Manivannan, who initially registered the FIR, for more than an hour. While another CBI team, which came from Madurai, accompanied by two technical experts, inspected the spot. The officials also summoned four vendors from Velusamypuram for interrogation.

The team used 3D digital equipment to survey the stretch from the petrol bunk in Velusamypuram to the campaign spot, and the spot where the stampede occurred. The team also interacted with the people in and around Velusamypuram.