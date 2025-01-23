CBI begins probe in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case

CHENNAI: After registering a case on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, a CBI team reached the village on Wednesday.

At least 67 people were killed in the tragedy. The sleuths formally began their investigation from the scene of the crime in Kallakurichi and conducted inquiries.

A team of CBI personnel visited Karunapuram in Kallakurichi, Seshasamuthiram in Sankarapuram, and Madhavachery in Chinna Salem, where the illicit liquor was allegedly brewed and sold by the accused.

The hooch tragedy happened in June last year.

The case was initially transferred to CB-CID, Villupuram branch.

However, public interest litigations were filed before the Madras High Court, which pointed out lapses in the investigation.

After which HC transferred the case to CBI saying national agency is better equipped to deal the case.

Though the state approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the HC order in December, the apex court had upheld the HC's order.