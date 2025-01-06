Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: HC revokes Goondas Act; says arrested accused small fries, real culprits linked to police and revenue officials

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court revoked the Goondas Act slapped on the alleged accused responsible for Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed nearly 70 lives.

The arrested accused persons are only the distributors and sellers of the illicit arracks, whereas the real culprits behind the crime are highly connected persons, having active collusion with the local police, revenue officials and other authorities, illegally running the arrack business for several years, observed a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and N Jothiraman, while setting aside the preventive detention.

The persons facing Goondas act are involved in the crime for their livelihood, however with the greedy motive huge quantity of Methonal were mixed in the illicit arrack, thus caused deaths of 70 lives, but they don't had any intention to cause death, opined the bench and revoked the preventive detention.

Since the State has already filed the interim chargesheet and the probe is to transferred to CBI, there is no necessity to continue the preventive detention, observed the bench.

The prohibition enforcement department completely failed to curb the illicit arrack sales, despite the sales continues for several years, thus lead to the death of 70 individuals, opined the bench.

Preventive detention is a draconian law, it infringes the liberty of the persons which is fundamental enshrined under the Constitution of India, added the bench and revoked the Goondas.

The family members of the 18 arrested accused moved a batch of habeas corpus petition (HCP) seeking to set aside the preventive detention.

The counsels for the petitioners submitted that since there was a delay of nearly two months between the hooch tragedy and invoking of the Goondas act, the preventive detention should be revoked.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman objected to the contention and submitted that to up keep the public order in Kallakurichi region, the police slapped the Goondas against the accused persons.