CB-CID intensifies efforts to arrest 'absconding' ex-minister MR Vijayabhaskar in land fraud case

CHENNAI: The CB-CID is intensifying efforts to arrest former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar who is accused in a land fraud case and has reportedly been missing for a few days. It is reported that Vijayabhaskar has fled to north India, prompting the police to extend their search to those regions.

Mohammed Abdul Khader, sub-registrar of Melakarur, Karur, had filed a complaint about a fraudulent property registration involving a fake 'non-traceable' certificate. He also stated that seven individuals were threatening him over the issue.

The certificate was used to register a property in April, but it was later discovered to be counterfeit. Prakash, the property's original owner, reported the fraud on May 11 and mentioned the former minister's name, leading to an investigation by the local police.

The Karur Town Police then registered a case this month against the seven persons under 8 different sections and initiated an investigation.

The former state transport minister had applied for anticipatory bail on June 12 at the Karur District Principal Sessions Court but his plea was rejected yesterday by Judge R Shanmuga Sundaram.

The CB-CID continues its investigation and efforts to apprehend Vijayabhaskar.