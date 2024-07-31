Cauvery Water: TN receives over 50 tmc of water from Karnataka than stipulated quantity for July

CHENNAI: Amidst the gushing of water, ranging above a lakh cusecs of water, into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka following intensive rainfall in the catchment area of Cauvery and its tributaries, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) recommended the Karnataka government to release Cauvery Water to TN as per the Supreme Court order.

Indeed, TN received a little over 81 tmc of water between July 1 and July 30. It was over 50 tmc of water beyond the stipulated quantity of Cauvery Water that should be ensured to TN in the month of July.

The Committee held the meeting on Tuesday as per the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and put forward the suggestion. As per the Apex Court's 2018 verdict, Karnataka has to release 45.950 tmc of water for the month of August.

The officials from TN Water Resource Department informed the Commission that Karnataka had discharged 81.514 tmc of water between 8 am on July 1 and 4 pm of July 30.

It was over 50 tmc of water than the stipulated quantity 31.240 tmc of water for the month of July.

Since the catchment area of Kabini and KRS in Kerala and Karnataka have been witnessing heavy rainfalls, the state has received double the quantity of water for July and there will not be an issue on receiving sufficient quantity of water in August, said an official with the WRD.

1.70 lakh cusecs of water discharged from Mettur

The Stanley Reservoir in Mettur has also attained its full capacity of 93.470 tmc of water at 4 pm on Tuesday and they have been discharging the full quantity of water received from Karnataka in the downstream of Mettur reservoir, the officials said and noted 1.70 lakh cusecs of water discharged from Mettur from 6 pm on Wednesday.

While 21,500 cusecs of water released through Dam Power House and Tunnel Power House, the remaining quantity of water released through Ellis saddle surplus gates, the officials further said.