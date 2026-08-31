Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu flags shortfall, Karnataka says over 9,000 cusecs released

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta listed the matter again for September 15.

During the hearing, senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for Tamil Nadu, alleged that Karnataka had failed to clear the backlog in water releases despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) recording the shortfall.

Vaidyanathan said that nearly 24,700 acres of agricultural land in Tamil Nadu was dependent on Cauvery water and pointed to a substantial shortfall in the water recorded at Biligundlu.

He urged the apex court to direct the authorities to reconsider Tamil Nadu's request for clearing the accumulated deficit.

Appearing for Karnataka, senior advocate Shyam Divan said the State had released 9,888 cusecs on August 30 against the stipulated 9,000 cusecs and was releasing over 11,000 cusecs on Monday.

"We have released an excess amount as of 8 am this morning," Divan said, adding that Karnataka would endeavour to maintain the required 9,000 cusecs.