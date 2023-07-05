Cauvery row: Min Duraimurugan to meet officials in Delhi on Wednesday

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan will meet officials concerned in New Delhi on Wednesday over the ongoing Cauvery row with Karnataka, amid the neighbour's assertion to go ahead with the construction of a dam across the inter-state river at Mekedatu there. The minister left for Delhi on Tuesday. He had earlier said Karnataka did not release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for the month of June as per the Supreme Court judgement on the matter.

He was hence visiting the national capital in this connection and would urge the Cauvery Water Management Authority to direct Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, he had said.

With the opposition AIADMK lashing out at the ruling DMK for allegedly not pushing back on Karnataka's move to build the Mekedatu reservoir on the river Cauvery, the government had asserted it would never allow the neighbouring state to construct the dam.