Cauvery issue: CPI extends support for October 11 bandh in Delta districts

CHENNAI: CPI has extended support for the October 11 bandh called by the Cauvery Delta Protection Movement against the non-release of water by the Karnataka government.

In a statement, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said that the bandh has been called to express the sentiments of the delta farmers, who are faced with withering crops due to the non-availability of adequate water.

"Tamil Nadu government has been forced to move the Supreme Court to get its due share of Cauvery water. BJP and some fringe groups were diverting the attention raising the issue of Bengaluru water shortage."

Meanwhile, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has reduced the quantum of Cauvery water to be released to the state," he said.

The Cauvery Delta Protection Movement has condemned the failure of the BJP government at the Centre to effectively intervene in the favour of Tamil Nadu to get its share of Cauvery water and Karnataka's refusal to release the water, he said.

The farmers association has called for a bandh in the delta districts and four neighbouring districts on October 11 to protest against the Karnataka government's failure to release adequate water for irrigation in the River Cauvery.

The movement has called for a 'total bandh' in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, besides Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts on the day.