Cauvery irrigated districts will become deserts if 26 mud quarries are reopened , Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK President Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss made a statement saying that the Tamil Nadu government should change its vision and policies. The opening of a large number of sand quarries in the name of construction work is not attractive to the public welfare government.

"It is reported in the media that the Tamil Nadu government has decided to reopen 26 river sand quarries that were closed due to various reasons, including enforcement department raids in Tamil Nadu.

The 26 sand quarries that the Tamil Nadu government has decided to reopen will be located in the Cauvery irrigation districts. Of these, 20 sand quarries were opened in the Kollidam River and later closed.

The repeated opening of sand quarries will turn Tamil Nadu, especially the Cauvery irrigated districts, into a permanent desert.

The Tamil Nadu government should change its vision and policies.

Increase the sale of liquor on the pretence that counterfeiting will increase, and open more sand quarries on the pretence of construction.

The government should abandon the decision to open 26 sand quarries in the Cauvery Delta with the aim of protecting the natural resources and groundwater level of Tamil Nadu and the welfare of the people."