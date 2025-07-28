Cauvery in spate as 1 L cusecs released from Mettur

CHENNAI: Cauvery river is in high spate as one lakh cusecs of water has been released from Mettur reservoir following a surge in inflow on Sunday.

Following copious rains in catchment areas, the inflow into the dam, which is in its full capacity, rose to one lakh cusecs on Sunday, 6 pm. From 35,000 cusecs on Saturday morning, the inflow increased to 45,000 cusecs at night and further to 75,400 cusecs on Sunday morning. The entire surplus inflow into the reservoir has been let out.

As discharge from the dam is on the rise, the Water Resources Department has sounded a flood alert to Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Trichy, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts.

Similarly, the storage level in Bhavani Sagar dam in Erode district crossed above the benchmark of 100 feet on Sunday at 10 am, as against its maximum reservoir level of 105 feet.

The dam recorded an inflow of 20,342 cusecs, while the discharge increased from 9,705 cusecs on Saturday morning to 20,000 cusecs on Sunday. Water released from the dam irrigates over 3 lakh acres of farmland in Erode, Tirupur and Karur districts. Meanwhile, the district administrations in Dharmapuri and Erode have banned bathing and coracle operations in the flooded Cauvery and Bhavani rivers.

Precautionary measures announced

Meanwhile, State Minister for Water Resources, Duraimurugan on Sunday announced a series of precautionary and conservation measures to manage the surplus water.

Recalling CM Stalin’s proactive steps, Duraimurugan said water was released for Delta irrigation on June 12. Upon the water’s arrival at Kallanai, the CM directed the opening of sluices on June 15 and urged farmers to use water judiciously.

He further informed that irrigation water has reached all areas, aided by dredging works executed at a cost of Rs 98 crore. To optimise usage, officials are told to divert surplus water into ponds, lakes, and Sarabanga scheme for storage. “Flood mitigation efforts are under way, and the public is urged to stay alert and follow official advisories,” he added.