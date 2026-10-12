Tamil Nadu prepares to present submissions before Supreme Court over Cauvery water dispute

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is preparing to present its submissions before the Supreme Court seeking the release of the State’s outstanding share of Cauvery water, said Prashant M Wadnere, Secretary to the Water Resources Department, who is camping in New Delhi.
The Cauvery water dispute case is scheduled for hearing before the Supreme Court on October 12.
During the current irrigation year, 2026–2027, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has held eight meetings so far. However, as of October 7, Tamil Nadu faced a shortfall of 15 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Cauvery water.