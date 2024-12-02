Cauvery delta farmers oppose 'politically-backed' contractors undertaking desilting works

TIRUCHY: The Delta farmers have appealed to undertake desilt works through the agriculture engineering department rather than floating tenders which would have a political intervention that leads to improper completion of works due to various reasons.

All is well when the desilt works commence as per the data in the resurvey settlement register that classifies the channels from grade ‘A’ to ‘G’. But these works are given on contract which paves the way for improper desilt works.

“There are proper machineries and competent officials in the agriculture engineering department and it would be apt to involve them in desilt works. The present practice of tender floating entertains political interference and those who are close to politicians obtain the tender. The works are later provided on a sub-contract basis. Will there be a dedication in these works?” asks Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

“If a canal is desilted, it should withstand at least 5 years. But a wrong procedure of annual desilt works is being carried out and that too the canals in the interior areas are left unattended,” charged Vimalnathan.

He also charged that, currently, an amount of Rs 2 lakh has been spent for 1 km of desilt work.

“But with this money, at least 2.5 km of desilt works could be carried out,” Vimalnathan said. He also suggested filling the silt collected from the canals into the low-lying areas so that inundation during the monsoon could be prevented.

He said that these complaints have been raised in every District Level Technical Committee (DLTC) meeting by the farmers. The officials just hear the complaints but fail to rectify them.

“When machine desilt work was introduced in 1996 by the then chief minister M Karunanidhi, the CM promised that the agriculture engineering department would be roped in to undertake desilt works but it became a long forgotten promise,” Vimalnathan added.