Catering firm staff held for swindling money in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A manager of a catering agency providing food service on trains has been booked for swindling Rs 52 lakh in Coimbatore.

An audit by the firm’s authorities from Delhi revealed that Nagaraj (48), from Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district, who is the branch manager in Coimbatore, had embezzled Rs 52 lakh.

Every day, the staff used to pay money generated through selling food in trains at the firm’s office on Big Bazaar Street near Ukkadam.

“Instead of the Rs 63 lakhs collected in the whole of May, Nagaraj had deposited only Rs 11 lakhs and swindled the remaining amount,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the Ukkadam police registered a case of cheating, and a search is on to nab the culprit. Further investigations are on.