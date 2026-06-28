Caste on school ID cards will unleash discrimination, says SPCSS-TN

SPCSS-TN alleged that such decisions by the TVK government will reinforce caste discrimination and endanger students.

The statement by SPCSS-TN read that the student identity cards in schools, colleges, and universities are traditionally limited to essential information such as the name of the educational institution, course details, date of birth, blood group (for emergencies), and emergency contact information. "There is no necessity to include either caste or religion on these identity cards," the statement read.