TNUEF slams Minister's proposal on caste identity cards for students

In a joint statement, TNUEF State president T Chellakannu and general secretary P Sugandhi said the State should instead strive to create classrooms and campuses free from caste discrimination and rooted in equality.

The organisation cited its field study on caste discrimination in schools, conducted among 644 students across 441 schools, which found that students openly displayed caste identities by wearing coloured threads, dollar pendants, chains, earrings, bindis and caps associated with particular castes. The study also found students carrying photographs of caste leaders in bus passes and notebooks, wearing T-shirts and vests with caste symbols, and displaying caste stickers and colours on bicycles.