Case registered against 878 protestors for attempting to lay siege to Seeman’s house

CHENNAI: Neelankarai police registered a case against 878 protestors who attempted to lay siege to Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman’s house over his alleged controversial remarks on Periyar EV Ramasamy, according to a Maalaimalar report.

A case was also registered against popular activist Thirumurugan Gandhi and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) general secretary K Ramakrishnan, who took part in the protest under 3 sections.

Periyar activists expressed their anger by hitting Seeman's portrait with slippers and burning the effigy.

Following this, police arrested the activists who tried to cross the barricades.

The protest caused significant disruption, with traffic on the East Coast Road being affected for about two hours.

The arrested protestors were later released in the evening, reports added.

His controversial remarks on Periyar at an event in Vadalur, Cuddalore district have triggered widespread protests.

Meanwhile, Seeman stood by his comments against Periyar EV Ramasamy, urging people to refrain from drawing parallels between Periyar and B R Ambedkar.