Case registered against Armstrong's wife, director Pa Ranjith for organising protests without proper permission demanding justice

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday registered case against murdered BSP state chief Armstrong's wife and director Pa Ranjith among 1500 others for reportedly organising a protest near Valluvar Kottam without proper permission.

In view of Armstrong's murder that took place on July 5, more than 22 people were arrested in connection with it, out of which one of the prime accused Thiruvengadam was shot dead in an encounter.

Despite several people from various political parties have been taken in for questioning, the police are yet to crack the kingpin in the murder case.

In an effort to demand justice for Armstrong's murder and to arrest the people behind it, members of BSP had organised a protest near Valluvar Kottam on Saturday.

Armstrong's wife Porkodi who is also the BSP state coordinator led the protest in which senior party officials and Kollywood director Pa Ranjith participated.

However, the police arrested over 1500 people who took part in the demonstration including Porkodi and Pa Ranjith and booked them under two sections including unlawful assembly.