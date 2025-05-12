Care for special children shared responsibility, says TN Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Underscoring the need for inclusive support systems, Governor RN Ravi on Sunday called upon both the central and State governments to shoulder the responsibility of caring for differently-abled children, asserting that the burden should not rest solely on parents.

Speaking at a gathering held at Raj Bhavan to mark International Mother's Day, the Governor paid rich tributes to mothers of special children and called them "pillars of strength" who navigate life's most demanding challenges with unparalleled grace and resilience.

"Parents of special children constantly live with the fear of what will happen to their wards in their absence. This is a collective responsibility—of the family, society, and most importantly, the government," he said.

"Though laws exist, many remain poorly implemented. These children are not a burden; they are a shared responsibility and rightful citizens of this country," Ravi said.

Governor Ravi also praised the innate purity and emotional depth of differently-abled children, saying, "They are devoid of ego or jealousy. They are not helpless; they are close to the divine."

Switching briefly to Tamil, he saluted all mothers who raise children with special needs and wished everyone a Happy Mother's Day.

"Mothers give up their personal dreams to protect and nurture their children. They are the true source of strength in every family," he said, adding that his own mother remains his greatest inspiration.

The Governor urged society at large to be more compassionate and proactive in supporting these families.

"Only mothers can do what they do, but they should not have to do it alone. The government must provide meaningful intervention," he said.

Later, Governor Ravi felicitated the special children and posed for a group photograph.