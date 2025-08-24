Captain’s legacy not for grabs, Premalatha on TVK chief taking Vijayakant’s name

CHENNAI: Days after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay hailed Vijayakant at his party's second conference, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Sunday said no one can claim the political space created by her late husband, party founder 'Captain' Vijayakant.

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters in Koyambedu after distributing welfare assistance to mark Vijayakant's 73rd birth anniversary, she said, "Our party has been in existence for two decades and has functioned as an opposition party. The Captain is the only one equal to the Captain. No one can replace him. If anyone seeks to invoke his name or draw his votes, people and party workers will not accept it."

Premalatha pointed out that Vijayakant had a long association with actor Vijay's father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, and had known Vijay since childhood. "But that does not mean anyone else can use the Captain's name for political gain," she said, while criticising the release of video reels featuring Vijayakant by TVK supporters.

She added that DMDK already has a successor and cadres created by Vijayakant. "People will not accept anyone else claiming his legacy, " she said.

On sanitation workers' protests, Premalatha urged the ruling DMK government to address their core demands of permanent employment and fair wages rather than offering unrelated welfare measures.

As part of the anniversary, DMDK organised a medical camp, a blood donation camp, and distributed pushcarts, sewing machines, iron boxes, and wheelchairs. Scholarships were provided to students, and contributions were made to social organisations, including a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the Delhi Tamil Sangam.