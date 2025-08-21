Can’t back RSS blood sans Tamil ethos: Mutharasan

TIRUCHY: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday said that the NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan is more an RSS man than a person from Tamil Nadu, and so supporting him is equal to supporting the ideology of the right-wing movement.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Mutharasan said that the parties from the NDA have been campaigning for Radhakrishnan, saying that he is from Tamil Nadu.

“It is not necessary that we should support him for being a person from Tamil Nadu. We need to see the organisation to which he belongs,” Mutharasan said.

“Radhakrishnan is more of an RSS man than a Tamilian. He likes to be called an RSS person rather than even as a BJP man, as he still follows the ideology of RSS, and so supporting him in the election would be an act of supporting the ideology he follows,” the Left leader said.

He asked the NDA parties to seek a vote for Radhakrishnan as an RSS person and not a Tamilian, "If they have the guts."