Can’t allow slander against Periyar EV Ramasamy, says Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned Seeman for making abusive remarks against rationalist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy.

MDMK general secretary said Naam Tamilar Katchi's chief coordinator, Seeman, had made slanderous comments against the Dravidian movement and its towering leader Periyar.

“Seeman acts like a joker. He displays arrogance when asked to produce evidence for his bad-mouthing. As an opposition, several parties are protesting against such abusive comments. Cases have been being filed across the State,” the MDMK leader pointed out.

The High Court bench in Madurai directed the Anna Nagar police to file a report on the issue before January 20, Vaiko pointed out.

Saying that Seeman is continuing to make such statements despite filing cases, Vaiko alleged that the comments are to disturb the social fabric of the state and to create a law and order situation. “The government should nip such acts in its bud. Punishment to Seeman should be ensured,” he urged.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, without referring to the Seeman’s remarks, said that his party will not accept slanders against Periyar. He said there are thousands of things to praise the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam.

“If Mahatma Gandhi is the hero of the Indian freedom struggle, Periyar is the leader of the social freedom struggle in the State. When Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) refused to increase the reservation to 31 per cent, Periyar put pressure on the government to budge. Because of such contributions, PMK has accepted him as its ideological guide,” he added.

Saying that there is no constriction for everyone to accept Periyar, Anbumani opined that anyone can criticise the leader based on his ideology, but slandering will not be accepted.