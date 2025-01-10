60 cases against NTK chief Seeman for remarks on Periyar

CHENNAI: 60 cases have been registered against NTK chief coordinator Seeman across various districts in Tamil Nadu for his recent controversial remarks about Periyar, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Members of political parties in various districts including Cuddalore, Madurai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tirunelveli have lodged complaints against Seeman.

His controversial remarks on Periyar at an event in Vadalur, Cuddalore district have triggered widespread protests.

Earlier, Dravida Kazhagam members in Thanjavur had complained to the police on Thursday seeking Seeman’s arrest.

Claiming that Seeman is keen on defaming Periyar and his ideology, the DK members said that this has created unrest among people of the state.