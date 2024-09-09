Cancellation, short termination of express trains across Tamil Nadu; check details here

CHENNAI: Several express trains operating in Tamil Nadu would be cancelled and short terminated due to engineering works in Tiruchchirappalli Division, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train 16116 Puducherry-Chennai Egmore Express leaving Puducherry at 5.35 am on September 23 and 27, and October 2 is fully cancelled.

Train 06874 Thanjavur-Mayiladuthurai leaving Thanjavur junction at 12.30 pm on September 10, 12, 14, 17 and 19 is fully cancelled.

Train 06738 Puducherry-Villupuram MEMU leaving Puducherry at 8.05 am, Train 06737 Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU leaving Villupuram at 5.25 am on September 27 and October 2 is fully cancelled. Train 06688 Tiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai MEMU leaving Tiruvarur junction at 8.15 am, Train 06404 Mannargudi-Mayiladuthurai special leaving Mannargudi at 8.35 am, Train 06403 Mayiladuthurai-Mannargudi special leaving Mayiladuthurai junction at 5.55 pm on September 11-15 September is fully cancelled.

Train 17655 Kakinada Port-Puducherry Express leaving Kakinada Port at 2.30 pm on September 26 will be short terminated at Chengalpattu. Train 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express leaving Dadar at 9.30 pm on October 1 will be short terminated at Tiruvannamalai.

Train 06880 Tiruchchirappalli-Karaikal DEMU leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 8.35 am on September 11, 13, 15, 18, 20-22, and 24-29 will be short terminated at Tiruvarur. Train 06490 Tiruchchirappalli-Karaikal DEMU leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 6.50 am on September 11-15, 17-22, and 24-29 will be short terminated at Tiruvarur.

Train 06892 Tiruchchirappalli-Villupuram MEMU leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 6 pm on September 22 and 24, and October 3 will be short terminated at Virudhachalam. Train 06646 Tiruchchirappalli-Mayiladuthurai special leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 6.05 am on September12-15 will be short terminated at Kuttralam.

Train 06880 Tiruchchirappalli-Karaikal DEMU leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 8.35 am on September 10, 12, 14, 17 and 19 will be short terminated at Thanjavur.