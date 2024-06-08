Cancel irregularities-laden NEET & conduct re-evaluation for this year: Ramadoss urges central government

CHENNAI: Pointing out that several irregularities in NEET results, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the central government to cancel the medical entrance exam from next year and conduct re-evaluation for the present year.

In a statement, the senior leader said that there are several irregularities in providing marks. "This has strengthened the demand for cancelling NEET exam. It was expected that the results will be released on June 14. But the results were released earlier. Six students from Haryana, were trained in same coaching centre, have secured full marks, " he said.

He added that it is impossible to get 719, 718, 717 marks as per the evaluation system. "This has raised suspicion of irregularities. Explanation given by the testing agency is also not clear. Due to the methodology followed by the agency, several students have affected," he said.

Saying that the way of conducting the exam has raised criticism, Ramadoss alleged that question papers were already leaked to some coaching centres.

"The central government should clarify all the apprehensions of the students. It was claimed that NEET was introduced to prevent commercialization of medical education and increase the quality of education.

But the irregularities in the exams have snatched opportunities of several students. NEET should be cancelled permanently and re-evaluation of present exam should be done, " he urged.