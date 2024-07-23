Camp to register under PICME portal to be held in Tamil Nadu until July 27

CHENNAI: The directorate of public health and preventive medicine has organised a camp in which pregnant mothers in the state can self-register their pregnancy on the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) portal until the 27th of this month.

There are over 9.25 lakh babies being born every year in Tamil Nadu and the state government has made it mandatory for these births to be registered under the PICME portal for integrated healthcare in order for the parents to avail the RCH id.

Until now, the portal registrations were being done only through nurses in the respective hospitals.

However, in an effort to create awareness about the registration, the DPH has organised camps through which pregnant women can self-register in the PICME portal by providing their details at the primary health centres in their locality.

Following this, camps will be held in all the 2681 PHCs in the state from 9 am to 5 pm until July 27.

Speaking about the camp, a DPH official said that the pregnant women can use mobile phones or computers to visit https://picme3.tn.gov.in/ and click on ‘Self-registration for RCH ID’, and upload their aadhar details and pregnancy confirmation documents to obtain the permanent PICME id which can be also used for another child the mother has in the future.

Also, those looking to avail benefits under the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy maternal benefits scheme (MRMBS) can do so by submitting 14 eligibility documents.

Under this scheme, the applicants can get financial aid worth Rs 18,000 and also two nutritional kits worth Rs 2000 through their course of pregnancy and delivery.

