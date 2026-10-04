Tamil Nadu loses C-390 facility bid to Nagpur: Govt on autopilot mode failed to follow up, says Minister TRB Rajaa

Embraer and Mahindra said on October 1 that they were working with the Maharashtra government and had identified Nagpur as a potential site for a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for C-390 aircraft in India. The facility, however, will be established only if the Centre selects the C-390 for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme and places an order.

The announcement prompted Rajaa to question why Tamil Nadu could not retain the project despite its established aerospace and defence ecosystem and engineering capabilities. He said the State had earlier showcased its aerospace strengths to Embraer and maintained that projects of this scale required sustained engagement and follow-up.

“Investment projects do not come on autopilot. They require relentless follow-up and sustained government effort,” Rajaa said in his social media post.