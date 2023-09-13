byteXL ventures into curriculum of State engineering colleges

CHENNAI: byteXL, an IT skilling partner for engineering colleges, has announced that it has now ventured into Tamil Nadu to enhance education under its ‘Campus Transformation Programme’.

The students in Tamil Nadu will be equipped with the knowledge and skills in emerging technologies, fostering their readiness for the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Under the programme, around 550 students of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will be skilled by byteXL in the current 2023-24 academic year. While the college will decide on the categorisation, byteXL programmes on campus are currently open to all students.

“By leveraging its expertise in cutting-edge technologies, byteXL will contribute to the local engineering college’s curriculum by offering specialised training programmes, workshops, and industry-relevant projects.This will help to foster a skilled talent pool and increase their collective hiring potential by 10-fold in the coming year. Once students gain mastery in the realm of emerging technologies, the opportunities that lie ahead of them are endless – whether it is excelling placements or exploring avenues in research and entrepreneurship,” said Sricharan Tadepalli, co-founder and CSO of byteXL.