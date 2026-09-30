Bypolls: CM Vijay all set to campaign in AIADMK bastion Dharapuram

The bypolls were necessitated due to the resignations of AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel, and P Sathyabama, who later joined the ruling TVK.

The two former AIADMK functionaries have been renominated from Madurantakam and Dharapuram respectively by the TVK.

The customised campaign vehicle of Vijay has arrived at the sprawling venue in Dharapuram.

The actor-turned politician has all along been addressing his election meetings from atop his campaign vehicle.

Vijay is scheduled to leave Chennai by 11.45 am for Coimbatore by a special flight, from where he is set to reach Dharapuram by road.

Police said elaborate security arrangements have been made for the meeting and about 3,000 personnel have been deployed.

The TVK has already said that entry to the venue is restricted to QR code passes.