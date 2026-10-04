Bypoll: 48-hour silence kicks in at 6 pm today; EC lists dos, don'ts

Polling in the two constituencies will be held on Tuesday from 7 am to 6 pm. Under the Representation of the People Act, public meetings and processions connected with the elections will be prohibited during the 48-hour period preceding the close of polling.

The public display or propagation of election-related matters through television, cinema, FM radio and electronic communication platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, X, SMS and the internet, will also be prohibited. Musical concerts, theatrical performances and other entertainment programmes cannot be used to propagate election-related matters during this period.

Violations of these provisions are punishable under the Representation of the People Act with imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both.