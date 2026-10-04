Bypoll: 48-hour silence kicks in at 6 pm today; EC lists dos, don'ts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Election Department has announced a series of restrictions that will take effect from 6 pm on Sunday, 48 hours before polling for the Assembly bye-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies.
Polling in the two constituencies will be held on Tuesday from 7 am to 6 pm. Under the Representation of the People Act, public meetings and processions connected with the elections will be prohibited during the 48-hour period preceding the close of polling.
The public display or propagation of election-related matters through television, cinema, FM radio and electronic communication platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, X, SMS and the internet, will also be prohibited. Musical concerts, theatrical performances and other entertainment programmes cannot be used to propagate election-related matters during this period.
Violations of these provisions are punishable under the Representation of the People Act with imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both.
Political functionaries and party workers brought from outside the constituencies who are not voters there have been directed to leave after 6 pm on Sunday. Officials will inspect marriage halls, community halls, lodges and guest houses to identify outsiders staying in the constituencies.
Candidates and their agents have also been barred from transporting voters to or from polling stations. Election booths can be set up only 100 metres outside polling stations, with a maximum of two persons manning each booth.