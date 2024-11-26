Buses to operate as usual in delta regions regardless of heavy rain warning: TN government

CHENNAI: The stage government has dismissed reports that buses would not operate in delta regions due to rainfall and has confirmed that buses would ply as usual.

Due to the formation of low pressure trough in the Bay of Bengal, the MET has predicted heavy rains for delta districts.

Heavy rainfall is expected to last across Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Cuddalore is expected to experience rainfall over the next few days.

Following this, there have been news reports circulating on social media that owing to heavy rainfall, no buses would ply in delta regions.

The news report stated that bus services would be halted in seven districts from 1 PM. However, the state fact checking committee took to its X account and clarified that the reports were false, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The committee stated that the reports were old news and that buses would operate normally across the delta regions and public need not be worried.

They also said that all preparations are on in full swing to tackle heavy rainfall and district officials are continuously monitoring the situation.