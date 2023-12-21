Buses from KK Nagar terminus skip stops; commuters stranded

CHENNAI: Bus commuters in KK Nagar complain that MTC bus routes like 17D (KK Nagar to Broadway), 11G (KK Nagar to Broadway via T Nagar), and 12G (KK Nagar to Anna Square) which ply from the KK Nagar terminus are skipping certain stops in their locality causing hardships to the common public, office-goers, and students.

These buses would take left on Ashok Pillar road and go via Munnusamy Salai, Ramaswamy Salai, PT Rajan Salai, and Kamarajar Salai to join the Ashok Pillar road again to proceed towards Udhayam Theatre stop.

“There are 10 stops in a 3-km stretch covering MGR Nagar, Nesapakkam and Sivan Park. Some drivers skip them leaving us stranded,” complained NB Babu, a mechanic, who travels by bus from MGR Nagar Market to Central.

Babu said that he would walk to the Udhayam Theatre stop from MGR Nagar to board the bus.

“I always thought that I had missed the bus. Then I found out that some drivers were taking right from the bus terminus toward Ashok Pillar by skipping stops. I had complained to the KK Nagar depot branch manager but no action has been taken yet. So, I posted it on social media with a video of the buses taking right towards the Pillar,” he said.

When buses arrive at the terminus, they have to take a right on Kamarajar Salai and reach the terminus via Sivan Park, Nesapakkam and MGR Market. “However, drivers, at times, gives excuses of breakdown to ask passengers to get down at ESIC hospital to reach the terminus directly skipping the stops,” he pointed out. “The branch manager is also giving excuses like bad roads and encroachments for not plying on scheduled routes.”

RTI activist V Gopalakrishnan of MGR Nagar Market said that bus drivers skipping stops has been happening for many years. “Now bus services can be monitored via GPS at the MTC headquarters. How are drivers allowed to skip 10 stops?” he asked.

A MTC official said: “If any drivers were found skipping bus stops, action will be taken.”